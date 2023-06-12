Board ordered to rewrite parts of Ohio constitutional amendment ballot question ahead of special election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Ballot Board needs to rewrite some of the ballot language for the constitutional amendment question heading to voters in the August special election after a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court, but there’s only a matter of days left before early voting begins for some groups.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced Monday it made a ruling in an advocacy group’s lawsuit against the state ballot board in regard to the upcoming special election that will ask voters whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution. The court ruled that the ballot board needs to change part of the title and fix an error about signature collection.

Ohio’s lawmakers moved last month to ask voters in August whether the threshold for constitutional amendments should be raised from the current simple majority to 60%. It’s part of a GOP-led effort to thwart a push from reproductive rights groups to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. Those looking to put the question of abortion rights before voters in November have until July 5 to gather enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

One Person One Vote, a group opposing the effort to make it harder to change the state constitution, filed the lawsuit asking for the ballot language to be rewritten. It argued the previously-approved ballot language is misleading because it doesn’t specify that the 60% threshold would be a change.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Monday that most of the language is fine, including the language about increasing the threshold for constitutional amendment, but the title and an error about signature collection needs to be changed before it can head to voters. You can read the opinion in the document attached below.

There’s not a lot of time to make the changes, as military and overseas absentee early voting beings next week.

There’s another lawsuit filed by a coalition of organizations, including One Person One Vote, that the Ohio Supreme Court still needs to weigh in on. That suit is challenging the legality of the election, as Ohio’s Republican-majority legislature passed a law last year to get rid of August special elections.

Note: the attached video aired May 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.