Firefly Nights Festival to come to Bowling Green

The Firefly Nights Festival is coming to Bowling Green twice throughout the Summer.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers of the Firefly Nights Festival are gearing up for the first of their two festivals this summer in downtown Bowling Green.

The 2023 Firefly Nights Festival will be in Bowling Green on June 16 and July 21 from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Organizers say local vendors, food, live music, kids activities and more will be available for attendants.

Firefly Nights is a nonprofit organization that organizes two events in Bowling Green, Ohio. The organization has a mission to foster the diverse, neighborly, and lively atmosphere of downtown Bowling Green while giving the community an opportunity to gather for fun, food, and entertainment.

  • In conjunction with the Firefly Nights Festival, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown Bowling Green. They are as follows:
    • On-street parking will be prohibited on Main St., from Court St. to Washington St. at 2 p.m.
    • Main St., from Court St. to Washington St., will close to traffic at 4 p.m.
      • Wooster St. will remain open and detour routes will be posted.
    • All streets will reopen and parking will be reinstated following the event.

