HOOVES announces launch of youth equine-assisted healing program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HOOVES, a leading provider of transformative programs for veterans and their families, has announced the launch of The Patriot Project, a Youth Equine-Assisted Healing Program.

The program aims to empower those ages 7 through 18 by providing them with an opportunity to overcome challenges and discover their inner strength through the bond between horses and humans.

HOOVES says the Patriot Project is driven by a mission to support and guide challenged youth in our community, helping them transform struggles into superpowers.

‘Regardless of their circumstances, we believe that every child deserves the chance to thrive,” said HOOVES. “That’s why our program is income-based, ensuring accessibility for all.”

During the six-week program, participants will engage in a variety of activities that promote personal growth, resilience and emotional well-being. According to HOOVES, through equine-assisted therapy, participants will develop crucial life skills such as communication, self-confidence, empathy and problem-solving.

“We are thrilled to launch The Patriot Project and make a positive impact on the lives of our community’s youth,” said Katy Hubbard, Founder and Director of Youth Services with HOOVES. “By harnessing the healing power of horses, we aim to empower these children and help them overcome challenges they may face, unlocking their full potential.”

Those interested in enrolling in the Patriot Project can click here to apply. HOOVES encourages early registration as limited spaces are available.

In addition to enrollment, HOOVES says community members can also support the Patriot Project by making a donation through their website.

