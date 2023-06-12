Imagination Station expands efforts to combat summer slide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Imagination Station announced a partnership with Museums for All to expand their efforts to combat academic decline over the summer.

According to the Imagination Station, the new partnership ensures that children can access educational experiences during summer break and beyond. Museums for All is a nationwide program that promotes regular museum visits and fosters lifelong museum-going habits.

The partnership reduces admission to people receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits in an effort to ensure financial barriers do not hinder access to learning experiences.

“Partnering with Museums for All is a wonderful opportunity for Imagination Station to open our doors to more families, enabling them to explore and learn together,” said Sloan Eberly Mann, Director of Educational Advancement. “It also extends our commitment to keeping children engaged in meaningful educational experiences throughout the summer and beyond.”

The Imagination Station says they have had ongoing efforts to provide equal access to all children and have many programs throughout the year to nurture creativity and critical thinking skills. Those programs include:

Scholarship Programs : Scholarships are offered to children from under-resourced communities.

Mobile Learning Labs : The Imagination Station’s Tinkering Van brings hands-on lab activities directly to individuals at schools, libraries and community centers.

Family Membership Subsidies : Imagination Station offers subsidies for memberships, encouraging families to engage in frequent visits and participate in the various programs offered.

A press conference will be held Tuesday to discuss the partnership further.

