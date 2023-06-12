Birthday Club
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Paris. JPMorgan Chase is defending itself against a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing it of empowering Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls. Lawyers for the giant bank said in court papers Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that it was the islands that enabled the financier to commit his crimes. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. He was found dead in jail on Aug. 10 of that year, at age 66. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Litigation is still pending between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, as well as JPMorgan Chase’s claims against Jes Staley.

The settlement is subject to court approval.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

