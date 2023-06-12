June 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool the next couple of days with highs in the middle 60s. Rain is possible after 2am tonight into Tuesday morning. Showers are once again possible mid-day to afternoon on Tuesday especially south of US 6 where rain totals will be higher. A few left over showers are possible Tuesday night. Wednesday is expected to be dry beyond daybreak. Highs will jump into the middle 70s. Additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm may develop Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday are expected to stay dry with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for some scattered showers and storms on Father’s Day with a high nearing 80. Highs should return to the low to middle 80s with more humidity as we welcome in summer next week.

