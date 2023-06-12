Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

June 12th Weather Forecast

More Rain This Week, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool the next couple of days with highs in the middle 60s. Rain is possible after 2am tonight into Tuesday morning. Showers are once again possible mid-day to afternoon on Tuesday especially south of US 6 where rain totals will be higher. A few left over showers are possible Tuesday night. Wednesday is expected to be dry beyond daybreak. Highs will jump into the middle 70s. Additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm may develop Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday are expected to stay dry with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for some scattered showers and storms on Father’s Day with a high nearing 80. Highs should return to the low to middle 80s with more humidity as we welcome in summer next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges, multi-million dollar lawsuit

Latest News

June 12th Weather Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast