Lawsuit accuses TPS of failing to act for months on alleged abuse of special needs student

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for a local family have filed a lawsuit against Toledo Public Schools and a former special education teacher over alleged abuse of an elementary student with autism.

Court records show the Tschan family is suing TPS, the TPS Board of Education and a male special education teacher, who the lawsuit says “reportedly” resigned from the district, over alleged abuse of a fourth-grade girl with autism at Elmhurst Elementary in 2020 and 2021. The lawsuit alleges the teacher physically abused the child on multiple occasions and touched her inappropriately. The suit accuses the school district of failing to report or address the issue for “up to six months.”

13 Action News has reached out to the school district for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The family says the child has suffered emotional and physical pain, her behavioral issues have “escalated or returned,” and that the girl does not want to go to school anymore. The lawsuit seeks compensatory, economic and punitive damages for the family but did not specify a desired dollar amount.

The lawsuit claims the first instance of alleged abuse came in November 2020 when the teacher tackled the student “like a football linebacker and pushed her head down causing it to slam on the ground” after the student refused to apply hand sanitizer. A student teacher reported the incident to her university teaching program supervisor but the parents weren’t notified at the time.

The next alleged incident happened in February 2021. The suit claims the teacher forced an eraser into the student’s hand and the child spit at the instructor. That’s when the teacher allegedly grabbed her neck and “pressed her head into the desk forcibly, and then applied a bear hug.” A student teacher intervened and told the special education teacher not to touch the student again. The student teacher reported the incident to her university supervisor and again, the parents were not notified. The student teacher and a paraprofessional reported it to the Elmhurst elementary principal in March.

The special needs supervisor at the school called a meeting with the student, her parents and the school principal in May of 2021, in which the parents were informed that a “CPI hold may have been applied improperly” by the teacher. The teacher was placed on leave on May 6, 2021 and later “reportedly resigned.”

The lawsuit goes on to say the student’s mother asked the child about the incidents who confirmed it happened and also said the teacher touched her inappropriately under her pants and up her shirt in the classroom’s private bathroom.

The district and Lucas County Children Services opened up an investigation but the teacher declined to talk to Toledo Police officers, the lawsuit alleges. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

This story will be updated once the school district responds to the allegations. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.