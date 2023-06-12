Birthday Club
Local college graduate turns to budgeting, making spending sacrifices as student loan repayments near

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- With student loan repayments on the way, one local college graduate has turned to budgeting and making sacrifices when it comes to extra spending.

Andrew Hogle graduated from Bowling Green State University in April of 2023, getting his degree in World Language Education with an emphasis in Spanish. But, that post-graduation feeling was soured after he learned those student loan payments would start rolling in soon due to the latest debt ceiling deal.

“That just kinda added on a whole other stack of financial strain and financial burden and oh my gosh how am I going to make this work,” said Hogle.

Hogle joined a full-tuition scholarship program at BGSU, but still had to take out loans simply to fund his lifestyle. Right now, he is looking at about $20,000 in student debt, but if he goes on to grad school, which he intends to, he will be looking at close to $100,000. In order to make these payments by the end of summer, he has to make sacrifices on initial plans and activities he enjoys.

“I am gonna be living back at home,” said Hogle. “I always said I would never do that, but I have to with that financial stress. If friends are like ‘oh go ahead let’s go do something,’ I’ll have to kinda take a pause.”

Relief could come to most borrowers in the form of President Bidens’ Loan Forgiveness Plan if it’s passed by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, experts recommend those who are borrowing to confirm the contact information for their loan services and their repayment plan. If you don’t have enough in the bank, experts recommend cutting back on pleasures like traveling or eating out to make it fit into your budget.

Hogle recommends applying for as many scholarships as you can when looking for college, because you never know when you will find yourself in a similar situation. And while this financial responsibility is stressful, he said it’s all worth it, if he can be the teacher he has dreamed of.

