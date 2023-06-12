Birthday Club
Local experts share water safety tips to help prevent children from drowning

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Swimming is a classic summer pastime but it can come with danger, especially for the youngest family members.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 through 4. Mercy Health and the Northwood Fire Department are hoping to prevent these tragedies by practicing and sharing their safety tips.

“You know 22 kids drown every day in the United States,” said Julie Goins-Whitmer, a Mercy Health Registered Nurse.

An innocent day at the pool can quickly turn into a disaster.

“I have small children. For me, it’s really important to never leave them unattended near bodies of water,” said Stephen Zohn, Mercy Health EMS Medical Director. “They’re very curious at that age, and they will inevitably find their way to the water to see what’s going on, so leaving them outside near pools or ponds is definitely dangerous when they’re alone.”

On Monday, Northwood firefighters practiced for the worst-case scenario with the help of a high-tech dummy.

“I have never had to do this in real life, so now I’ll be a little bit more prepared if I do,” said Daniel Socie, a Northwood Firefighter and Paramedic.

Experts say they there a few few safety tips parents should know, such as keeping your pool surrounded by a fence on all sides with a locked gate and a few others.

“Don’t put any toys, leave toys floating in the pools, things that kids might be interested in grabbing,” said Goins-Whitmer. “Don’t get distracted, even for a second by a phone or anything else. Kids need supervision nonstop.”

According to experts, one of the best things you can do to protect your kids this summer is to learn CPR, that way, id something does happen, you’ll be prepared. If you’re interested in taking a CPR class through the Red Cross, click here.

