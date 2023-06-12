Local Firework Happenings
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As Independence Day draws near, several local municipalities have organized firework displays to commemorate the occasion. Take a look at the list below to find out when your town’s fireworks show is scheduled.
- Adrian: TBA
- Bellevue: July 7
- Bedford Twp: June 23
- Bowling Green: July 3
- Bryan: June 24
- Clyde: July 2
- Defiance: July 7
- Delta: July 14 | Delta Chicken Festival
- Findlay: July 3
- Fostoria: July 1
- Fremont: July 1
- Holgate: June 24
- Lakeside: July 4
- Luna Pier: July 1
- Manitou / Devils & Round Lake: July 3
- Maumee / Perrysburg: July 3
- Monroe: TBA
- Napoleon: July 4
- Norwalk: July 4
- Oak Harbor: July 3
- Oregon: TBA
- Port Clinton: July 4
- Put-in-Bay: July 4
- Sandusky: TBA
- Shoreland: June 24
- Springfield Twp: July 1
- Swanton: July 1
- Sylvania: July 3
- Tiffin: July 4
- Toledo: July 1
- Upper Sandusky: TBA
- Waterville: July 4
- Wauseon: July 3
- Whitehouse: June 30 | Blue Creek Metropark
- Woodville: July 1
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.