Local Firework Happenings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As Independence Day draws near, several local municipalities have organized firework displays to commemorate the occasion. Take a look at the list below to find out when your town’s fireworks show is scheduled.

Adrian: TBA

Bellevue: July 7

Bedford Twp: June 23

Bowling Green: July 3

Bryan: June 24

Clyde: July 2

Defiance: July 7

Delta: July 14 | Delta Chicken Festival

Findlay: July 3

Fostoria: July 1

Fremont: July 1

Holgate: June 24

Lakeside: July 4

Luna Pier: July 1

Manitou / Devils & Round Lake: July 3

Maumee / Perrysburg: July 3

Monroe: TBA

Napoleon: July 4

Norwalk: July 4

Oak Harbor: July 3

Oregon: TBA

Port Clinton: July 4

Put-in-Bay: July 4

Sandusky: TBA

Shoreland: June 24

Springfield Twp: July 1

Swanton: July 1

Sylvania: July 3

Tiffin: July 4

Toledo: July 1

Upper Sandusky: TBA

Waterville: July 4

Wauseon: July 3

Whitehouse: June 30 | Blue Creek Metropark

Woodville: July 1

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.