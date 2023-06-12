Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Local Firework Happenings

Fireworks
Fireworks(Pexels via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As Independence Day draws near, several local municipalities have organized firework displays to commemorate the occasion. Take a look at the list below to find out when your town’s fireworks show is scheduled.

  • Adrian: TBA
  • Bellevue: July 7
  • Bedford Twp: June 23
  • Bowling Green: July 3
  • Bryan: June 24
  • Clyde: July 2
  • Defiance: July 7
  • Delta: July 14 | Delta Chicken Festival
  • Findlay: July 3
  • Fostoria: July 1
  • Fremont: July 1
  • Holgate: June 24
  • Lakeside: July 4
  • Luna Pier: July 1
  • Manitou / Devils & Round Lake: July 3
  • Maumee / Perrysburg: July 3
  • Monroe: TBA
  • Napoleon: July 4
  • Norwalk: July 4
  • Oak Harbor: July 3
  • Oregon: TBA
  • Port Clinton: July 4
  • Put-in-Bay: July 4
  • Sandusky: TBA
  • Shoreland: June 24
  • Springfield Twp: July 1
  • Swanton: July 1
  • Sylvania: July 3
  • Tiffin: July 4
  • Toledo: July 1
  • Upper Sandusky: TBA
  • Waterville: July 4
  • Wauseon: July 3
  • Whitehouse: June 30 | Blue Creek Metropark
  • Woodville: July 1

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges
At-home daycare owner facing child endangerment charges, multi-million dollar lawsuit

Latest News

Former Toledo City Council member Gary Johnson will take his case to trial.
Closing arguments in trial of former Toledo councilman
4 Planets Visible In Night Sky - Spacing Out - June 12th 2023
June 12th Weather Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast