Local homicide victim’s family seeking public’s help with the case

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A family is searching for answers to who killed their loved one and they’re asking the public for help.

Erica Harris was found dead in an alley near Dexter and Lagrange on June 1 however, police have not determined if that’s where she was killed.

Family members describe Harris as a fun woman who loved her kids. Her sister says she misses her dearly.

“Just being able to call her just to talk or call her and talk to her about her kids,” said Shaunte Harris, the victim’s sister.

The Shaunte Harris says police are doing everything they can to find the person who killed her sister. An autopsy report revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the neck.

Harris’ family is pleading for the public’s help.

“Hurt, angry, she didn’t deserve that. Don’t be scared. I know a lot of people in the neighborhoods are scared of a few people that are in power,” said Shaunte Harris. “I want people to not be afraid, not just for my sister, for the families that lost a loved one. But this really is hard, so we just want justice.”

Hours before Erica was found, her family says she attended a graduation party, and then she was dropped off in the Lagrange area.

The victim’s son and sister are wearing t-shirts in memory of their loved one. Shaunte Harris says Erica was going through a tough time.

“She was going through a lot about losing our dad. That had been really hard,” said Shaunte Harris. “So, she was going through some demons in a little struggle with the loss of my dad.”

Family members say Erica was excited to hold her first grandson who was born a few days after her murder.

“We don’t want this to go unsolved. Please, if you know anything just, please talk to the detective. Please don’t be scared. It’s not going to help us. It’s not going to help other loved ones. It’s not going to help other killings and murders to stop if people just stay silent,” said Shaunte Harris.

Police say if you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Local homicide victim's family seeking public's help with the case
