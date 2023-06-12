Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Nearly 20 fire departments respond to massive fire at waste management company

Nobody was hurt in the fire, officials said
Nobody was hurt in the fire, officials said(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - Firefighters spend nearly eight hours tackling a massive fire at a waste management company’s building in Michigan overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first calls came in shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday for a fire at Stevens Disposal & Recycling Service on Ida West Road in Petersburg, Mich. Flames and thick black smoke quickly engulfed the 100x100 transfer station building.

Hydrants in front of the facility weren’t enough to keep up with the water that was necessary to fight the fire, according to firefighters.

The final crews didn’t clear the scene until around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department said it ended up being their largest fire since 2001. In a social media post, the department thanked a long list of nearby departments that responded and assisted with the fire. The department also thanked a local farmer, Michael Iott, who voluntarily brought a semi truck with 6,800 gallons of water on standby in case it was needed.

The company said all routes will run as scheduled despite the fire. A general manager with Stevens told Action News at the scene that at least one excavator and semi were damaged but didn’t know the full extent of the damage.

Nobody was hurt, officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions

Latest News

6/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo's Top Headlines from 6/10 - 6/11
Weekend in Review
Efforts underway to bring roundabout to busy Perrysburg intersection
Efforts underway to bring roundabout to busy Perrysburg intersection
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
Federal regulators promise safety review at all the major freight railroads