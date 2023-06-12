Nearly 20 fire departments respond to massive fire at waste management company

PETERSBURG, Mich. (WTVG) - Firefighters spend nearly eight hours tackling a massive fire at a waste management company’s building in Michigan overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first calls came in shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday for a fire at Stevens Disposal & Recycling Service on Ida West Road in Petersburg, Mich. Flames and thick black smoke quickly engulfed the 100x100 transfer station building.

Hydrants in front of the facility weren’t enough to keep up with the water that was necessary to fight the fire, according to firefighters.

The final crews didn’t clear the scene until around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department said it ended up being their largest fire since 2001. In a social media post, the department thanked a long list of nearby departments that responded and assisted with the fire. The department also thanked a local farmer, Michael Iott, who voluntarily brought a semi truck with 6,800 gallons of water on standby in case it was needed.

The company said all routes will run as scheduled despite the fire. A general manager with Stevens told Action News at the scene that at least one excavator and semi were damaged but didn’t know the full extent of the damage.

Nobody was hurt, officials said.

