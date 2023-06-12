Ohioans to receive $679.6 million for opioid recovery from settlement with 2 drugmakers, 2 pharmacies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -22 attorney generals, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, secured final approval of a settlement that they say will hold drugmakers and pharmacies accountable for their role in the opioid-addiction crisis and help pay for ongoing recovery efforts.

The combined $17.3 billion settlement holds the drugmakers Teva and Allergen and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens accountable. Ohio’s settlement will be distributed through the agreed-upon OneOhio plan, giving 55% of Ohio’s portion to the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, 30% to local governments and 15% to the state. Ohio’s $679.6 million allotment is broken down as follows:

$224.3 million over 15 years from Walgreens

$206.3 million over 10 years from CVS

$156 million over 13 years from Teva

$93 million over seven years from Allergen

According to Attorney General Yost, the money is due to start flowing to the state and local governments by the end of 2023. He says this money will be used to meet a moral obligation that the companies failed to do.

“Too many companies chose not to recognize and take action to prevent the burgeoning opioid crisis that now continues to plague our streets,” Yost said. “We, and they, have a moral obligation to help not hinder those that need assistance and this money will be used statewide for just that – recovery and relief.”

Additional Requirements

The final agreement with the attorney generals also implemented additional requirements for the companies held accountable in the settlement. The additional requirements are as follows:

Teva’s opioid business to prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.

Allergan to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies must monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

The Teva and Allergan negotiations were led by attorneys general from California, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Ohio helped to lead the negotiations with CVS and Walgreens, along with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.

Previous Opioid Recovery Efforts in Ohio

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced $808 million will come into Ohio communities over the next 18 years from an agreement with opioid distributors.

A $185 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

A $24.7 million settlement with McKinsey & Co.

Attorney General Yost expects the finalization of a proposed settlement with Walmart to happen in the coming weeks. Along with 15 other attorneys general, a deal worked out the preliminary deal, which stems from Walmart’s failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.