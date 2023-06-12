Birthday Club
TPD: Man shot at Toledo nightclub

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that a victim said happened outside of a Toledo nightclub.

According to TPD records, a 19-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Spotlight Lounge in the 700 block of S. Reynolds. Information about what led up to the shooting was not listed in the report.

TPD did not identify any suspects or descriptions of any possible suspects in the police report. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

