WATCH: Man makes loud, ambitious pitch for NFL team to Defiance City Council

“I want the world to know Defiance the way I know and remember Defiance,” said John Druska at the Defiance City Council meeting.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Ever since moving away, John Druska felt pulled back to his first hometown of Defiance and he explained to city councilmembers that he now knows the reason.

“I want the world to know Defiance the way I know and remember Defiance,” Druska explained during the public forum of the Defiance City Council meeting. “I am here before you today to introduce discussions on the next great endeavor for Defiance, Ohio... Your next NFL Franchise, the Defiance Builders.”

While Defiance City Council members may not have been prepared for discussions of a new NFL team, Druska surely was. He arrived at the meeting with apparel, logo designs, and an artist rendering of a stadium to be constructed.

Though the Defiance City Council did not take action, council members got a good laugh out of Druska’s presentation. The full-length presentation can be viewed below.

