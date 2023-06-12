Water main break blocks traffic on Hill Ave. near Reynolds Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The roadway is closed on Hill Ave. near Reynolds Road in Toledo Monday afternoon due to a water main break.

A worker with the City of Toledo told Action News crews at the scene water is coming up from underground in three places. Repair work began around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

The road conditions had improved by noon on Monday. A worker said neighboring homes and businesses should have their water lines restored and the roadway should reopen by about 4:00 p.m. Monday.

