Wood County Sheriff deputies train using VR goggles

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - It may look like a game, but it’s not. Deputies at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office are using virtual reality goggles to train for real life scenarios.

“Well, this job is hard. We’re just trying to prepare them for what’s gonna happen or what could happen out here in society today,” said Gregory Panning, a captain with the sheriff’s office. “The two VR goggles were paid for by a $151,000 grant from the Wood County Health Department.”

When road patrol deputies and deputies that work inside the jail put on the VR goggles, they have 26 different scenarios to train with.

“The only way you are going to learn is by doing, so if we can put our deputies in a scenario by doing those scenarios, they’re going to be better prepared,” said Panning.

Lt. Brian Bonnough, who heads the road patrol division, will be using the headsets to train deputies that handle calls on the road.

“It’s all about de-escalation,” said Bonnough. “It’s about using your mind to relate and listen fully to understand best how to de-escalate the situation before using force.”

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says that when you can combine training and technology it’s a bonus.

“It’s so realistic. When you’re looking through those VR goggles, you’re there and the instructor can adjust that scenario so it’s always going to be different,” said Wasylyshyn. “It’s not like the deputy is going to say ‘oh I’ve been in this scenario before, I know what’s going to happen.’ It can be changed during the event, so that way they can’t anticipate what we’re going to do.”

Panning knows officers have several tools they can use when handling a call and he feels communication is one of the best options.

“How you train, is how you’re going to perform,” said Panning. “With this, I’m hoping that our deputies will understand, ‘hey look, you know, it’s not all about violence, it’s all about, what’s the best that we can get these people the help that they need and move forward.’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.