Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate

Authorities say the tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, hitting the van head-on and sending the tires fully into it. (WHIO via CNN)
By WHIO Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WHIO) - Authorities in Ohio say two men are dead after two tires flew off a tractor-trailer and through a van’s windshield on Interstate 75.

Cameron Haller, chief of emergency services for Tipp City, says the Monday morning “freak accident” could happen to anyone.

“This is an absolute freak accident,” Haller said. “There was a piece of a semi-trailer that came detached.”

Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The tires bounced over the median from the southbound lane, clipping one car then hitting a Chevrolet van head-on, sending the tires fully into the van.

The driver of the van, 77-year-old David Wright, and a passenger in the middle of the back row, 72-year-old Jon Weidel, were killed in the crash, according to state troopers.

The three other passengers in the van were all taken to the hospital. Two of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third did not suffer any injuries.

“Semi-trailers do all kinds of preventative maintenance, and just this time, it just mechanically didn’t work out,” Haller said.

Haller says the driver of the first car hit by the tires walked away without injury.

“It clipped the driver’s side mirror and then the driver’s side rear quarter panel. That driver is extremely fortunate,” Haller said.

People nearby were in shock as crews worked on the destroyed car.

“Nobody could see it coming. Nothing you could do,” witness Jeff Harker said.

Authorities say the driver of the truck, identified as 59-year-old Lyndon Hershberger, did not stop for the crash. It’s unclear if he was even aware at the time that the tires came off the trailer. He was not hurt in the incident and is assisting law enforcement in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Official: 'Freak accident' kills 2 when tires crash through windshield
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 American troops injured
Documents: Mass shooting in Maryland started after parking complaint