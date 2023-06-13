Birthday Club
39 new American citizens take the oath to make it official

Naturalization Ceremony at The Toledo Zoo and Aquarium brings families together
The Naturalization Ceremony at The Toledo Zoo and Aquarium brings families together
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thirty-nine immigrants are now officially American citizens. They took the oath administered by Judge Mary Ann Whipple at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Among the new U.S. citizens is Peter Schvarcz, 36, who is originally from Slovakia. He’s lived in Northwest Ohio with his wife Anna the past 13 years.

Anna Schvarcz is from Elmore. She and her husband brought their daughter Mia, 8, to support her dad during a life-changing event that is the end of a long process and a designation after an even longer journey.

“I’m very proud. It’s been a long time from filling out the forms, waiting patiently for him to be able to come over. I don’t know. Now it just happened,” said Anna.

“Finally one to be part of the U.S., you know? I almost feel like a little bit of outsider. We’re all citizens now. I can finally, proudly put the flag up on the house,” added Peter.

Speakers at the ceremony encouraged the new citizens, representing more than 20 countries, to exercise their new right to vote. There was even a table where they could fill out the forms to register.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

