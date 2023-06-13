6/13: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Skies have opened up since a few morning showers barreled through the area, so we are starting to see some peeks of sun between the clouds. Areas to the north may see an isolated shower or rumble of thunder throughout the day before a second round of rain arrives in our western counties around dinner time. The chance for rain continues into the overnight hours, though we will have a dry start to Wednesday before sunshine makes its arrival in the early afternoon. Our next chance for rain arrives later on Thursday.

