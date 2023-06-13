Birthday Club
6/13: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Spotty showers; increasing chances in the evening
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies have opened up since a few morning showers barreled through the area, so we are starting to see some peeks of sun between the clouds. Areas to the north may see an isolated shower or rumble of thunder throughout the day before a second round of rain arrives in our western counties around dinner time. The chance for rain continues into the overnight hours, though we will have a dry start to Wednesday before sunshine makes its arrival in the early afternoon. Our next chance for rain arrives later on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

