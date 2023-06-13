Dry weather, little rain continues to affect farmers and crops

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After tying the record for Toledo’s longest dry stretch this time of year, a lot of us were excited about the rain that fell around region, especially those who make their living off the land.

Farming is big business in both Ohio and Michigan and what’s grown here is sold all over the country and around the world. It creates jobs and pumps millions into the regional economy, so the success of local crops is critical on a number of levels.

Jeff Creque is a third generation farmer. He planted his first crop at the age of 7. More than 60 years later, he and his family grow about 1,200 acres of corn and soybeans in Ohio and Michigan, as well as several acres of strawberries and produce.

“We got a half an inch here and just north of us a little bit got 4/10 and north of that, they only got 3/10. It just depends where you are,” said Creque.

The Creque’s do not irrigate their grain crops.

“Some farmers do irrigate, but you have to have a good water source and it’s expensive to put the irrigation system up,” said Creque.

The recent rain was critical and it’s important to continue that trend.

“If a guy could get an inch or an inch and a half every week or so, that would be ideal, but it very rarely happens,” said Creque.

At this point, There’s a long way to go for corn and soybeans, but the dry conditions have impacted the wheat crop.

“We should of had rain a week and a half ago because the wheat crop was early this year and it was right when the kernels were filling,” said Creque. “I looked at some the other day and they’re just little bitty green things so when they get ripe, it’s not going to be a good wheat crop, the rain was too late for that. It’s putting us a bit behind with the strawberries, but sometimes that’s good too because there are not so many coming in at one time.”

Jason Heerdegen is a farmer and the manager of the Ottawa Lake Co-op. He says the weather conditions after the rain helped make the most of the much-needed precipitation.

“It was cooler, it kind of stayed cloudy so what we did get, soaked into the ground very nicely,” said Heerdegen. “We got 3/10 to about a half inch which was the general consensus that we got from our growers. A little more would have been nice but you know what they say, it’s better than nothing.”

Heerdegen says the cooler temperatures we’ve had at night are also helpful.

“The crop gets a chance to rest at night and absorb the moisture,” said Heerdegen. “If we were 90 and windy, that 3-to-4/10 would be gone in a day, you know, it would dry right out. So this is actually ideal. An then the sun this weekend will be a great thing as well.”

When it comes to produce and strawberries, many of those crops are irrigated, but the rain was still beneficial. One thing most farmers say they don’t want is an inch or two of rain that comes down in a short period of time because it doesn’t soak into the ground.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.