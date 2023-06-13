Epilepsy Center, The Blarney to hold 32nd annual Practically Golf event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio and The Blarney Irish Pub are hosting the 32nd annual Practically Golf event this weekend.

The event will feature custom built putt putt holes which will be spread out on Huron Street between Monroe and Washington. That stretch of Huron Street will be closed for the duration of the event.

The Epilepsy Center says the event will take place on June 16 and June 17 and will begin with the Practically Golf tournament on June 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This part of the event will be for registered players only and will feature a cash bar, music, snacks, a 50/50 raffle and a Flame Award for the winning foursome.

Open Play will follow the tournament and will take place on June 16 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Open Play will feature food from The Blarney, music and giveaways while supplies last.

The cost of the event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under the age of 12. All proceeds will go to the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio.

