Free Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm Event to be Held June 24

METAMORA, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Triple H Farms in Metamora, Ohio.

Pre-registered guests will enjoy a free breakfast, meet cows, calves, and horses, see a variety of farm equipment, and enjoy many other agricultural-themed activities.

Breakfast on the Farm is a family-friendly event that allows the community to enjoy a locally-produced breakfast while having a close-to-home agricultural experience. Guests of all ages will have an opportunity to learn about modern food production practices and meet farm families who work hard to produce safe, wholesome food for Ohio communities and the world.

”Breakfast on the Farm gives people throughout the region a firsthand look at modern food production,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton Soil and Water Education Specialist. “As the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow, it is important to offer people the opportunity to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food, and how they care for the land.”

Participants will enjoy a breakfast featuring an Ohio-grown and produced menu and a self-guided tour at the farm at 15167 State Route 64, Metamora.

They will meet the Herr families and learn about today’s modern tomato and grain farms.

Tractors and farm equipment will be available for viewing, as well as many farm animals. There will also be children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with commodity groups.

To register visit www.go.osu.edu/FultonBOTF2023. Also register by contacting Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, OSU Extension Fulton County Office, or the Farm Bureau office in Pettisville.

