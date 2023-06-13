June 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the morning round of rain, there is a chance of a shower for the afternoon, and rain becomes likely again for this evening. Rain totals are expected to be light north of US 6 (0.25″ to 0.5″). Rain totals may top 0.5″ south of US 6. Highs today will be very cool with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are likely Thursday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s on Friday. The low 80s make a return this weekend and that should continue through a lot of next week. An isolated shower is possible on Father’s Day, otherwise the chance of rain is generally low beyond Thursday.

