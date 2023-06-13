Birthday Club
Jury deadlocked in former Toledo councilman’s corruption trial

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The jury in former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson’s corruption trial is going home for the night and will return to continue deliberations Wednesday after the jury was deadlocked on one or more charges.

Tuesday marked the second day of jury deliberations in the trial that began last week. Johnson is facing two corruption charges as a public official, accused of taking bribes in exchange for votes on zoning requests for internet cafes.

This case focuses on two payments to Johnson totaling $3,000. Prosecutors say they constitute a bribe but the defense argued they were campaign donations for Johnson’s bid to become Lucas County Sheriff. The defense also argued Johnson did not spend the second payment.

13 Action News reporter Shaun Hegarty has been at the courthouse throughout the trial and will provide live updates as we learn more.

