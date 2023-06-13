Lineup announced for 2023 Glass City Jazz Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson announced on Tuesday the lineup for the second annual Glass City JazzFest.

The event is set to take place on Aug. 12 at the Glass City Metropark.

“The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of jazz music, history and culture,” said the City of Toledo. “This year’s festival boasts a diverse and talented line-up of performers who will captivate audiences with their exceptional skills and unique styles.”

The Glass City JazzFest will be hosted by the H-Factor Jazz Show, a renowned radio program dedicated to promoting jazz and supporting emerging talent.

The following is this year’s lineup:

12 p.m. - Mike Miller & Friends

1:30 p.m. - Sammy Deleon Y Orquesta

3 p.m. - Ramona Collins

4:30 p.m. - Four80East

6 p.m. - Jeanette Harris & David P Stevens

7:30 p.m. - Jeff Lorber

The Glass City JazzFest is a free festival that’s open to the public and is part of Toledo Jazz Week, a week-long celebration of live jazz that takes place from Aug. 7 through Aug 11.

The Toledo Jazz Week events, which are free and open to the public, will be held at the following venues throughout the City of Toledo:

Aug. 7 - Peacock Café located at 2007 Monroe St.

Aug. 8 - The Toledo Spirits Company located at 1301 N Summit St.

Aug. 9 - The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub located at 18 Main St.

Aug. 10 - Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer located at 1516 Adams St.

Aug. 11 - Lucille’s Jazz Lounge located at 1447 N Summit St. Suite C.

