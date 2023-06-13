Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Lineup announced for 2023 Glass City Jazz Fest

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson announced on Tuesday the lineup for the second annual Glass City JazzFest.

The event is set to take place on Aug. 12 at the Glass City Metropark.

“The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of jazz music, history and culture,” said the City of Toledo. “This year’s festival boasts a diverse and talented line-up of performers who will captivate audiences with their exceptional skills and unique styles.”

The Glass City JazzFest will be hosted by the H-Factor Jazz Show, a renowned radio program dedicated to promoting jazz and supporting emerging talent.

The following is this year’s lineup:

  • 12 p.m. - Mike Miller & Friends
  • 1:30 p.m. - Sammy Deleon Y Orquesta
  • 3 p.m. - Ramona Collins
  • 4:30 p.m. - Four80East
  • 6 p.m. - Jeanette Harris & David P Stevens
  • 7:30 p.m. - Jeff Lorber

The Glass City JazzFest is a free festival that’s open to the public and is part of Toledo Jazz Week, a week-long celebration of live jazz that takes place from Aug. 7 through Aug 11.

The Toledo Jazz Week events, which are free and open to the public, will be held at the following venues throughout the City of Toledo:

  • Aug. 7 - Peacock Café located at 2007 Monroe St.
  • Aug. 8 - The Toledo Spirits Company located at 1301 N Summit St.
  • Aug. 9 - The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub located at 18 Main St.
  • Aug. 10 - Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer located at 1516 Adams St.
  • Aug. 11 - Lucille’s Jazz Lounge located at 1447 N Summit St. Suite C.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Second annual Glass City Jazz Fest
The Epilepsy Center says the event will take place on June 16 and June 17.
Epilepsy Center, The Blarney to hold 32nd annual Practically Golf event
Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong says moving up the start of the class will help save money...
Toledo City Council gives green light to move up start of next fire class
Toledo City Council gives green light to move up start of next fire class