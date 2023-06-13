Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Michigan lawmakers consider ban on conversion therapy

By Justin Kent
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers discussed banning a controversial practice aimed at trying to turn LGBTQ+ children straight Tuesday.

Background: Bills introduced to prevent conversion ‘therapy’ for minors in Michigan

Conversion therapy is the attempt to counsel a person into changing their sexual orientation or gender identity to become heterosexual.

The American Medical Association says there is no evidence to support that conversion therapy is effective.

The proposals discussed Tuesday would ban that type of therapy from being forced on children who are unable to make decisions for themselves. State Rep. Felicia Brabec said having a child go through years of conversion therapy can lead to higher suicide rates.

Conversion therapy has been around for many years; however, it’s a practice that many licensed therapists and psychologists say can be harmful.

“And when we have licensed mental health care practitioners, there should be an expectation that when parents send their kids to therapy, they are not going to be in harm’s way, and conversion therapy is that harm,” Brabec said.

Some faith-based groups testified against the bill, saying it could violate their religious protections.

This bill was approved in a committee and now heads to the full House.

There are currently 21 other states that have similar bans on conversion therapy.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Crash on Alexis Road in Toledo Ohio
Toledoans, City Council concerned over speeders on Alexis & Laskey Roads
Crash on Alexis Road in Toledo Ohio
Toledoans, councilmembers concerned over speeders on Alexis & Laskey Roads
CSB timeline of fatal BP-Husky Toledo refinery fire that killed the Morrissey brothers in 2022
CSB details what led up to deadly fire at BP-Husky Toledo refinery
Local golfer makes two holes-in-one on the same day
Local golfer makes two holes-in-one on the same day
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the...
August ballot language tweaked after Ohio Supreme Court ruling