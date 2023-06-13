Birthday Club
Pole fires reported after first rain in 21 days

By Zain Omair
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 21 days of dry weather in Northwest Ohio, rain wasn’t the only abnormal thing to happen in Toledo Sunday night into Monday morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc they responded to five electric pole fires across the area, resulting in power outages throughout the city.

“It was a total surprise, because it went out for three seconds and then came back in, there wasn’t any heavy wind or rain so it was really unexpected,” said Toledo resident Anthony, who lives in the Old Orchard neighborhood.

According to our First Alert Meteorologists, wind gusts at Toledo Express Airport were only reported to be 24 miles per hour. So why did some people lose power?

“Any time we go a prolonged period without rain, there’s the potential for dust and pollen to build up on our powerlines and our insulators and when we did get the steady rainfall overnight we did see some pole fires just because of the way they conducted electricity due to the pollen and dust,” said Toledo Edison spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis.

It’s something Siburkis said is not very common.

“I have never heard of anything like that ever happening, I didn’t know that could happen,” said Toledo Resident George LaGrand.

“No... I haven’t... that’s unusual,” said John, who lives in Old Orchard as well.

While uncommon, it’s something First Energy and Toledo Edison are prepared for.

“We do a lot of proactive maintenanance and inspections before the summer to make sure our equipment is working well and reliably during the summer months,” said Siburkis.

If you do see a pole on fire, official say not to approach it, and to call 911 immediately.

You can see a list of current power outages here.

