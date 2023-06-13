Toledo City Council approves fund transfer for fireworks display

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a move Tuesday to reallocate money for the annual fireworks show.

Council passed an ordinance to move money from the general fund to another fund called the fireworks trust fund. It’s a special fund that’s been designated to hold money every year for the City of Toledo’s fireworks display in downtown Toledo.

The $20,000 transfer is to help cover the $50,000 bill for fireworks. The city has secured $30,000 from private organizations.

City leaders said it will cost tax payers to put on the display but it’s important for families to have a good time.

