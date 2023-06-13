Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo City Council approves fund transfer for fireworks display

The $20,000 transfer is to help cover the $50,000 bill for fireworks. The city has secured $30,000 from private organizations.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a move Tuesday to reallocate money for the annual fireworks show.

Council passed an ordinance to move money from the general fund to another fund called the fireworks trust fund. It’s a special fund that’s been designated to hold money every year for the City of Toledo’s fireworks display in downtown Toledo.

The $20,000 transfer is to help cover the $50,000 bill for fireworks. The city has secured $30,000 from private organizations.

City leaders said it will cost tax payers to put on the display but it’s important for families to have a good time.

RELATED: Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Farming is big business in both Ohio and Michigan and what’s grown here is sold all over the...
Dry weather, little rain continues to affect farmers and crops
Dry weather, little rain continues to affect farmers and crops
Jury in former councilman's corruption trial deadlocked
6/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Naturalization ceremony at the toledo zoo
39 new American citizens take the oath at the Toledo Zoo to make it official