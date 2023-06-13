Toledo City Council gives green light to move up start of next fire class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo firefighters are being forced to work overtime which is costing the City thousands of dollars. This issue led City Council members to give the green light on Tuesday to move up the start of the next fire class.

Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong says moving up the start of the class will help save money and keep our firefighters safe. The class was scheduled to start on Sept. 1 but the fire department has seen an increase in retirements and an increase of people off on paid leave which Armstrong says has increased the overtime cost.

She says to cut down on overtime, she asked City Council to approve over $300,000 to move the class up. A decision Armstrong says will help with safety.

“It helps us for overtime costs and it reduces fatigue in our members that are working all the overtime,” said Armstrong. “It allows us to staff our rigs 100% of the time which has been a struggle during COVID and in the recent three years.”

The next fire class will begin on July 28.

