Toledo considers spending COVID funds on affordable housing projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council will consider a proposal to spend COVID relief funds on affordable housing projects at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance calls for more than 200 new housing units, including new shelters for victims of domestic violence.

$10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act would be used.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.