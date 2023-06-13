Birthday Club
Toledo considers spending COVID funds on affordable housing projects

Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council will consider a proposal to spend COVID relief funds on affordable housing projects at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance calls for more than 200 new housing units, including new shelters for victims of domestic violence.

$10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act would be used.

