Toledo considers spending COVID funds on affordable housing projects
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council will consider a proposal to spend COVID relief funds on affordable housing projects at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The ordinance calls for more than 200 new housing units, including new shelters for victims of domestic violence.
$10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act would be used.
