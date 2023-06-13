Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo man accused of lighting woman on fire pleads not guilty

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to the home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of setting a woman on fire pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Court records show David Thomas, 29, pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges on Tuesday. He’s accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lives with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire on May 17. According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time.

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to their home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning to the hospital.

Thomas’ $300,000 no 10% bond was continued. He’s scheduled to be back in court on June 27.

Note: the attached video is from a previous report.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Free Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm Event to be Held June 24
How to give CPR
BeInstrumental's Funky Fusion Fest
Northview High School in Sylvania Ohio WTVG
Northview H.S. holding 'dueling pianos' fundraiser