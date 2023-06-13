Toledo man accused of lighting woman on fire pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of setting a woman on fire pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Court records show David Thomas, 29, pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges on Tuesday. He’s accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lives with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire on May 17. According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time.

Police believe Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent hospital and left her there, then went back to their home on the 4100 block of Lewis Ave. before returning to the hospital.

Thomas’ $300,000 no 10% bond was continued. He’s scheduled to be back in court on June 27.

Note: the attached video is from a previous report.

