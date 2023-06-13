TPD: Man drove onto sidewalk to hit mother of his child

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old Toledo man faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly driving into a woman in May.

According to the police report, Zenas House-Wilson intentionally struck the mother of his child with a vehicle just before 4 p.m. on May 26.

The incident took place on the 5800 block of Southwyck.

House-Wilson was identified by the victim and two other victims.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

