TPD: Man drove onto sidewalk to hit mother of his child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old Toledo man faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly driving into a woman in May.

According to the police report, Zenas House-Wilson intentionally struck the mother of his child with a vehicle just before 4 p.m. on May 26.

The incident took place on the 5800 block of Southwyck.

House-Wilson was identified by the victim and two other victims.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.