Vietnam Veterans take off on honor flight

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - 85 Vietnam Veterans gathered on Tuesday at the Grand Aire in Swanton for the second ever all-Vietnam Flag City Honor Flight.

Some of the veterans there were barely adults when they went off to war. They say they thought they’d come back as heroes, but that wasn’t the case for many.

“Well, we just didn’t get treated right, as far as I’m concerned, coming home. But this will make up for a lot of it,” said Vietnam Veteran George Gangwer.

Now, Vets like Gangwer, get a do over.

After spending a day in Washington, D.C., touring military monuments, they’ll fly back to a crowd of cheering friends and family. It’s the homecoming they never had.

“I’m looking forward to honoring these guys that came home and didn’t get a welcome,” said Gangwer’s nephew Chad Biddle, another veteran who is escorting his uncle on the flight. “There was a lot of controversy back then, and now, we understand what it was like.”

For some, like Jack Whipple, it’s a bittersweet day. He’d hoped to experience the flight with his brother, another Vietnam vet.

“We signed up four years ago to go to the honor flight, and then COVID hit. So they didn’t have the honor flight. So then, when it did come, he had already passed,” Whipple said. “You know, I’m going to take it all in for him, and when I get to heaven, I’ll tell him all about it.”

