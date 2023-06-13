Woman sues city, Toledo Police for $30M for allegedly breaking arm during arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gloria Sauerwein claims a Toledo Police officer broke her arm during an arrest in front of her residence on the 1800 block of North Holland-Sylvania. Body camera footage obtained by 13 Action News shows what’s now at the center of a lawsuit.

May 29, 2022, the suit claims Sauerwein, who was 41 at the time, was at home when her father called police for a “safety check.” The suit goes on to state that when Sauerwein asked officers to leave, they attempted to take her into custody because of an outstanding bench warrant.

Toledo Municipal Court Documents show at that time, a warrant for Sauerwein stemmed from a failure to appear after a ticket was issued by ProMedica Police. The ticket is for “wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.”

The federal lawsuit names the City of Toledo, four police officers, the chief of police, and John Does one through 5. It lists seven counts, including Violation of a Civil Right, Gross Negligence and or Willful or Wanton Misconduct and or Assault and Battery and or Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress by an Acting Officer. The suit seeks punitive damages upwards of $30 million after what you can hear on camera, although as the suit states, the officer who allegedly broke the arm is “not specifically identified by the body cam provided.”

13 Action News reached out to the city law department for comment. We were told the city does not comment on pending litigation.

