6/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After picking up a good 1/2″ of rain in Toledo -- and up to 1″ elsewhere -- we’ve dried out and warmed up for the midweek Thursday will have two interesting aspects: the return of scattered storms in the afternoon, along with yet more wildfire smoke trying to mix down to the surface in the evening. That will be much shorter-lived than last week’s haze, clearing and warming to the 80s through much of Father’s Day weekend, as we now look to stay dry for the grillers and golfers.

