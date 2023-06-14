Birthday Club
6/14/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Pleasant into the overnight hours, showers return tomorrow
6/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Expect a pleasant end to your Wednesday with clear skies and temperatures beginning to cool from the daytime highs in the mid-70s. Clouds roll in tomorrow, and areas will see the chance for spotty showers arrive around lunch time. Isolated thunderstorms can pop-up depending on supplied moisture and heat, and they are more likely to appear later in the afternoon into the evening hours. Wildfire smoke makes its return to northwest Ohio, mixing down towards the surface as soon as overnight Thursday into Friday. However, this patch will be short-lived in comparison to the patch from last week. Father’s Day and Juneteenth are expected to be dry with highs in the low-80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

