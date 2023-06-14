Birthday Club
Clarios, UAW workers reach third tentative deal, company says

Workers at the battery manufacturing site in Holland, Ohio are seen picketing on May 8, 2023.
Workers at the battery manufacturing site in Holland, Ohio are seen picketing on May 8, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A spokesperson for Clarios says the company has reached a tentative agreement with workers who went on strike at the battery facility in Holland.

The company’s communications director said Wednesday morning Clarios leadership hopes employees vote to approve the agreement.

“We’ve reached a fully-endorsed third tentative agreement that’s good for our employees and the company,” Kris Sherman, Clarios Director of Communications said in a statement to 13 Action News. “We appreciate the efforts and hard work of everyone involved and we’re hopeful our employees will vote to approve what we see as a fair and reasonable approach. We look forward to getting back to building batteries together, to support our customers.”

A representative with UAW region 2B said workers are still on strike but confirmed the parties have reached a tentative agreement. The union is distributing the terms of the deal to members Wednesday. They will have a meeting Thursday and vote on the tentative agreement on Friday.

The United Auto Workers members at the Clarios facility went on strike in early May and turned down other tentative deals over the following weeks. The union previously told 13 Action News more than 500 members were on strike, saying they would stay on the picket lines 24/7 until they got the contract they wanted.

