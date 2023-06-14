CSB releases investigation update into 2022 fatal fire at BP-Husky Refinery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) has released an update into its ongoing investigation of the chemical release and fire at the BP-Husky Refinery located in Oregon, Ohio that resulted in two fatalities and substantial property damage to the facility.

“While the CSB’s investigation is still ongoing, we want to provide the public with important factual details surrounding this tragic incident as we know them now,” said Chairperson Steve Owens. “Our investigation will use this and other information that we gather to make findings and recommendations to help prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.”

You can view the full investigation update below:

