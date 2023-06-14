Dine in the 419: The Forge

Birthday Club
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After undergoing renovations that lasted a year-and-a-half, The Forge is once again open at Put-In-Bay. The century old building and former blacksmith shop was forced to shut down by a flood in 2021. Now, it’s back in business serving up crepes, cocktails and comfort food.

“After the pandemic, and then the staffing shortage, the supply chain shortage and then a flood on top of that, to get to the starting point where we’re opening again in this beautiful new building is a little bit surreal,” said co-owner Marc Wright.

Today, we try out the berry cheesecake crepe and some drinks called “The Pink Panther” and “It’s Always Sunny.” Check out all The Forge has to offer here.

