DTW holding airport disaster training exercise

ROMULUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is holding a full-scale airport disaster and preparedness training exercise on Wednesday.

The training scenario looks to prepare officials for mass causality incidents with simulated airplane explosions, hostage situations and active shooters, according to a spokesperson for the Wayne County Airport Authority. The training is expected to start around 8:00 a.m. at Signature Flight Support at 19900 Northline Road in Romulus.

The training exercise is mandated by the FAA. 13 Action News reporter Sophie Bates is attending the training and will have more details later today.

