Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

East Palestine community demanding disaster declaration before deadline

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed the night before in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture done in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine community members traveled to Columbus on Wednesday, demanding Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applies for FEMA support before the July 3 deadline.

A press conference, held by the Unity Council for the East Palestine Derailment is calling on “accountability, justice and the ability to access crucial federal support from FEMA”.

According to the Unity Council, “These communities are still hurting - families are living in hotels, children are testing positive for vinyl chloride, and those that did return home are experiencing symptoms they’ve never had before,” said Daniel Winston, Co-Executive Director of River Valley Organizing and Unity Council Board Member. “We’re here to once again ask Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take action to ensure the health and safety of his constituents”.

The emergency declaration can only be named by Governor DeWine, if it is not done, The Unity Council will look to appeal to the federal governments to find other means of funding.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot

Latest News

Toledo Police vehicle
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
Toledo youth safety program "Safe-T-City" returns
Napoleon kids raise thousands for charity with Lemonade stand
A plan to cut income taxes for Ohioans by $1.5 billion is teed up for a vote Thursday, but...
Ohio Senate set to cut income taxes, critics say it won’t help those who need it most
Spacing Out: Moons of Jupiter visible this weekend