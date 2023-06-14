June 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs back into the middle 70s. As an area of low pressure aloft moves away, the winds will funnel wildfire smoke from both Quebec and Alberta. The new weather maps show the smoke coming in aloft starting tonight and through tomorrow. As our cold front arrives late tomorrow, some of that smoke will have a chance of reaching the surface again which may drop the air quality Thursday night into Friday morning. That same cold front is also expected to lead to scattered downpours. A few non-severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon. Otherwise, we will have a high around 80. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Next week will bring highs in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances are expected to stay on the low side most of next week.

