Jury reaches verdict in former Toledo councilman’s corruption trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury reached a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Toledo City Councilman accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes.

The jury found Gary Johnson guilty on one bribery charge and not guilty on another. Prosecutors alleged Johnson took a cash bribe and a check in exchange for yes votes on internet café zoning requests.

This case boiled down to two payments totaling $3,000. Prosecutors say they constitute a bribe but the defense argued they were campaign donations. The defense also argued Johnson did not spend the second cash payment.

Johnson took the stand in the case on Friday and told the jury that he considered the $1,000 check given to him in January of 2020 to be a campaign contribution when he was running for Lucas County Sheriff. That money came from Nabil Shaheen, who has since been convicted on a charge in connection to the case, and it came right around the time Shaheen had a vote in front of council for an internet café. Johnson says that money did not influence his vote because he touted himself as a pro-business candidate and tried to always vote for new businesses.

The second payment was $2,000 in cash. Johnson asked Shaheen for some of that for his campaign for Lucas County Sheriff. Shaheen gave it all but also added a friend of his was asking for an internet café approval in the next few days. Johnson voted for that one, but Johnson told Shaheen on a recorded phone call that the money was not in exchange for a vote. Johnson never ended up spending that cash.

Johnson was found guilty for the charge over accepting a $2,000 cash payment and not guilty for the charge over the $1,000 check.

Johnson was not originally on the FBI’s radar when the agency began investigating three other former Toledo council members in 2018 for taking bribes in exchange for votes. Former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes were convicted in the pay-to-play scheme in December of 2022. They are expected to be sentenced in the case later this year.

Four Toledo City Council members facing federal bribery and extortion charges. (WTVG)

