Lawmakers consider Ohio Parents’ Bill of Rights

By Josh Croup
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving parents the right to know what their child is doing and saying in school is the goal of the Ohio Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Supporters argue parents need a seat at the table when it comes to their children and they need to know what’s going on in school. However, opponents say it blurs the line between a parent’s right to know and a student’s right to privacy.

The Ohio Parents’ Bill of Rights would prohibit schools from keeping changes about a student’s mental or physical health from their parents and would also make it illegal for a school official to encourage a student to hide any issues from their parents.

One example opponents use is if a teacher or counselor learns a student is gay, they’d be required to inform that student’s parent instead of the child coming out to the parent on their own.

“Why would a pregnant student go to the school nurse for morning sickness knowing that information must be reported to a parent who would then kick her out of the house?” said Gary Daniels with ACLU of Ohio. What happens when the guidance counselor may be the only safety valve a high schooler has regarding their questions about gender identity?”

The Ohio Parents’ Bill of Rights was supposed to get a vote on June 14 in the Ohio House but lawmakers purchased it back at the last second. A vote could now come as early as next week.

