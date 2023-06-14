Local golfer makes two holes-in-one on the same day

TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - A local golfer is celebrating an unbelievable achievement making not just one, but two holes-in-one -- and on the same day.

Debbie Williams tells 13 Action News she made not just one, but two hole-in-ones last week while out golfing with her league at Giant Oak Golf Club.

An employee at the course confirms over the phone that it happened on the same day and the same hole.

The accomplishment is a big deal for almost anyone who plays golf, but to ace a hole twice in one round is almost impossible, according to the National Hole-in-one Registry.

It says the chances are 67 million to one.

“I go, Deb, it went in again,” said witness Beverly Monahan.

“It rolled and I thought it went past the pin and then my buddy Bev says Debbie it went in the hole and I said no it didn’t,” said Debbie Williams. “I’ve played golf for, I don’t even know, many many years and I never even thought about making a hole-in-one.”

Debbie says she got two certificates for the achievement as well as a ball. 13 Action News reached out to the owner of the club to see if this has ever happened before since it’s been open and we’re still waiting to hear back.

