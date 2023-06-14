Birthday Club
Italian Bowl

Metroparks Meetup: Cannonball Prairie

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All of the Metroparks in Toledo have their own unique character, all the way from the Glass City Metropark to Oak Openings.

A hidden treasure is tucked into the outskirts of Lucas County, called Cannonball Prairie. It sits on the opposite side of the spectrum, being a serene, beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday city life.

“You get a little bit of everything, so you get a little bit of history but you’re absolutely in the Oak Openings region, so you get a lot of that rare and endangered species feeling,” said Shannon Hughes, Director of Programming and Education. “You also get really secluded, nice camping and you can kayak here.”

Most of the Oak Openings area act as a haven for the endangered species in the area.

Cannonball Prairie is part of the Edwin Mosely trail at Oak Openings, also serving many Lucas County residents, helping to accomplish one large goal set by Metropark staff.

“We talk a lot about that five miles, having a park within five miles of every Lucas County resident and we talk a lot about Manhattan marsh being that park,” said Hughes. “But actually this park helps us complete that mission as well.”

Ottawa looking for economic boom with Main Street Corridor Project
