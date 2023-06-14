Ottawa looking for economic boom with Main Street Corridor Project

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Ottawa is kicking off its Main Street Corridor Project which will redevelop two historic buildings along Main Street.

“And so they are the bookends, and the goal then is that we continue to develop toward the town center over time,” said Amy Sealts, Economic Development Director of Putnam County.

Those bookends are two large historic buildings along Main Street that are being brought back to life thanks to a $1 million grant from JobsOhio.

$500,000 will be invested into each of the two buildings, the DuMont building at 202 West Main Street and The DeFord building at 305 East Main St.

The DuMont is a historic building constructed in 1900. It will be fully renovated to house the newly announced Ottawa Brewing Company. The building will be comprised of the Walnut Room event venue on the first floor, professional office suites on the second floor and it will be the new home for Technicon Design Group on the third floor. Technicon also serves as the developer/owner of the building.

“If my generation doesn’t start helping out with preserving them, that we might lose them,” said Gillian Stechschulte, with Technicon Design Group, one of the investors of the DuMont building.

The DeFord building will feature seven loft-style overnight lodging rooms and the Beardsley Lounge, a shared space for entertaining on the second floor. The first floor will become retail and dining and co-working space featuring flexible work offices.

JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grants are competitive grants that support development projects that help transform and revitalize Ohio downtowns and main streets. Eligible projects include mixed-use projects, real estate development projects and operated shared spaces that meet the JobsOhio project criteria.

