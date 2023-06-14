Police remind parents to talk to kids about dangerous situations after Stranger Danger Alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are reminding parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger after a woman had a near scare with her grandson and a stranger.

On June 11, police were called to Atwell and Edgebrook for reports of a suspicious person.

A woman said her 7-year-old grandson was playing outside with a friend when he claims he was approached by a man in a black van. The woman said her grandson then took off on his bike to a friend’s house.

According to police reports, the suspect allegedly told the woman’s grandson that he had some toys in the back of his van if the grandson wanted one.

Police say they drove around the neighborhood but didn’t find anything. They want to remind parents to talk to their kids about dangerous situations and what they should do if they ever encounter one.

