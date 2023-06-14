Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Police remind parents to talk to kids about dangerous situations after Stranger Danger Alert

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are reminding parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger after a woman had a near scare with her grandson and a stranger.

On June 11, police were called to Atwell and Edgebrook for reports of a suspicious person.

A woman said her 7-year-old grandson was playing outside with a friend when he claims he was approached by a man in a black van. The woman said her grandson then took off on his bike to a friend’s house.

According to police reports, the suspect allegedly told the woman’s grandson that he had some toys in the back of his van if the grandson wanted one.

Police say they drove around the neighborhood but didn’t find anything. They want to remind parents to talk to their kids about dangerous situations and what they should do if they ever encounter one.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Amy Sealts, left, and Gillian Stechschulte look over papers found inside the DuMont building in...
Ottawa looking for economic boom with Main Street Corridor Project
Ottawa looking for economic boom with Main Street Corridor Project
Police remind parents to talk to kids about stranger danger
Ohio Senate set to cut income taxes