Port Clinton Fire Chief on leave amid administrative, criminal investigations

According to the City of Port Clinton, multiple allegations against Fire Chief Kent Johnson...
According to the City of Port Clinton, multiple allegations against Fire Chief Kent Johnson were made to the City on June 6.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Port Clinton Fire Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcomes of administrative and criminal investigations.

According to the City of Port Clinton, multiple allegations against Fire Chief Kent Johnson were made to the City on June 6. The allegations include sexual harassment and assault, civil liability for criminal acts, workers-compensation fraud, financial impropriety, firearm-related threats and other related issues.

The City of Port Clinton says it took the allegations “very seriously and placed Chief Johnson on paid administrative leave, on June 6, 2023, pending the outcomes of the administrative and criminal investigation that will be handled by outside agencies.”

On June 8, the City referred the administrative investigation to a law firm that specializes in those types of investigations while the criminal investigation was referred to BCI&I.

The City says it can’t speak to forms of possible punishment or sanctions until the investigations are completed.

According to the City, Johnson was hired by the City of Port Clinton in July of 1992 and was promoted to Fire Chief in 2008.

